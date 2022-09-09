LAFAYETTE, La. - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry appears to be using his annual alligator hunt, his biggest annual political fundraising event, to launch a long-expected bid for governor, passing out “Team Landry Governor” garb to attendees.
Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, activist Kimberly Guilfoyle, spoke to the crowd this week at the event, where tickets range from $1,000 to $50,000 VIP passes. Photos attendees posted on Facebook show hats and shirts with Landry’s 2023 gubernatorial campaign logo, as well as for top deputy Liz Murrill’s bid for attorney general to replace Landry.
Murrill, whose title is solicitor general, has said she’ll only seek Landry’s job if he doesn’t run for re-election to AG.
Landry’s entrance to the race makes him the third declared candidate in what is expected to be a hotly contested campaign to replace Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, whose second term will end in about 16 months.
