Donald Trump Jr., center, stands on stage with gubernatorial candidates Ralph Abraham, left, and Eddie Rispone, second from right, along with Kimberly Guilfoyle and La. Attorney General Jeff Landry during a Republican rally Monday, October 7, 2019, at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette, La. (Photo by Leslie Westbrook, The Acadiana Advocate)

STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK