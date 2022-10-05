BATON ROUGE, La. - Attorney General Jeff Landry has made his bid for governor official, kicking off what is expected to be a hotly-contested campaign to succeed term-limited Gov. John Bel Edwards next year.
Landry, who is in his second term as attorney general, released a nearly 7-minute long video detailing his biography and hitting on several campaign issues that have become standard for Republican candidates, including crime and what he calls “liberal school boards and radical school leaders.”
Landry, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, is expected to face Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Treasurer John Schroder. The field will likely take shape after the midterm elections this fall.
Last month at his annual alligator hunt, which is his biggest political fundraiser of the year, Landry launched the bid by passing out “Team Landry Governor” garb to attendees. Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, the activist Kimberly Guilfoyle, spoke to the crowd at the event, where tickets ranged from $1,000 to $50,000.
