SHREVEPORT, La. - In his bid to become Louisiana’s next governor, attorney general Jeff Landry has released a new version of his most recent tv spot. This one targets crime in Shreveport.
“Shreveport, your criminal justice system is broken. Jeff Landry, a former police officer, sheriff's deputy and the attorney general Jeff Landry knows what it takes to fight crime. When DA’s fail to prosecute, when judges fail to act, when police are handcuffed instead of the criminals, enough is enough. We're going to hold everyone, and I mean everyone, accountable for violent crime.”
Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump came out today with an endorsement for Landry for governor.
Political analyst Jeremy Alford says, while it's not really a surprise, the endorsement took a long and winding road.
A couple months ago the story surfaced that Landry would be traveling soon to Mar-a-Lago to seek the official endorsement. Another story cycled that involved being endorsed by Donald Trump, Jr., the son of the former president.
Today, Landry is confirmed to be backed by Trump.