BATON ROUGE, La. - Over the last 15 years, Attorney General Jeff Landry has funneled more than $420,000 from his campaign war chest into a staffing company that he owns, an unusual arrangement that circumvents the common practice of political figures around the state and ensures the public does not know who he is paying to work on his campaign.
Landry, who is widely expected to run for governor in 2023, has been far more successful at political fundraising than his presumptive opponents.
A Landry spokesman says the payments are perfectly legal, and that Landry simply runs his campaign staff payroll through UST Staffing because it’s efficient.
