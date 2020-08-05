You have permission to edit this article.
Jefferson City Council appoints new police chief

Jefferson, Texas

JEFFERSON, Texas — The Jefferson City Council appointed a new police chief at a special meeting Tuesday.

Jefferson Police Officer Florentino Perez received a unanimous vote from the council.

Perez replaces the city’s previous chief, Jason Carroll, who resigned last month after making controversial social media posts.

Carroll had only been on the job a few months after replacing retiring chief Gary Amburn at the end of 2019.

 
