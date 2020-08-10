JEFFERSON, Texas - Monday Jefferson ISD announced that a high school student has tested positive for the coronavirus.
They sent posted an official notice on their website and social media pages.
The notification says the student received their results on August 8th, the same day they were last on campus.
School and health officials are now trying to figure out who came in contact with the student.
Those people will be notified by the Louisiana Health Department and will have to quarantine for two weeks.