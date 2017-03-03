A Jefferson, Texas, man arrested in the shooting death of his uncle is now behind bars in Marion County, Texas.
Police arrested Joe Earl Smith, 50, in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Feb. 24. Smith waived extradition and was returned to Marion County Thursday. He was booked into the Marion County Jail and was arraigned on a charge of murder. His bond was set at $1 million.
Smith is accused of shooting his uncle, Jack Smith, 68, on Feb. 22 during a long-time dispute over family land.
Authorities are still investigating the shooting and will present evidence to a grand jury at a later date.