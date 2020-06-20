Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL DE SOTO... NORTHWESTERN RED RIVER...SOUTHEASTERN CADDO AND SOUTH CENTRAL BOSSIER PARISHES UNTIL 715 PM CDT... AT 624 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM 8 MILES SOUTHEAST OF STONEWALL, OR 10 MILES NORTH OF MANSFIELD, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 20 MPH. PENNY SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ELM GROVE, NINOCK, FRIERSON, MC DADE, KINGSTON AND CASPIANA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THIS STORM MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. &&