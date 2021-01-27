SHREVEPORT, La. -- The election is not until next year, but the race for Shreveport mayor just drew another candidate.
Caddo Parish Commissioner Jim Taliaferro on Wednesday announced his run for for mayor. Current Mayor Adrian Perkins confirmed two weeks ago he'll seek reelection.
In a statement, Taliaferro released the following statement on his Facebook page:
“The mayor recently announced his intention to seek re-election and today, I'm announcing my intention to challenge him.
Only a few months ago he was ready to abandon Shreveport for his own political ambition but now, he says he wants to be our mayor again.
Mr. Mayor, Shreveport is not a consolation prize, it’s our home!
It’s become abundantly clear that there is a lack of confidence in his leadership and it's time to take our City in a new direction, one in which all of our families can work, grow and thrive.
We can do this. Let's rebuild Shreveport together."
Taliaferro is a military veteran, retired SPD Sergeant, licensed Realtor and former Caddo Crime Stoppers executive director. He's serving on his first term as a Caddo commissioner.
Taliaferro finished third in the primary election for mayor in 2018 -- behind Perkins and then-incumbent Ollie Tyler.