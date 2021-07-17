SHREVEPORT, La- This weekend the Jimmie Davis bridge is closed for repairs and an inspection. The bridge completed in 1968, connects Bossier and Shreveport.
The closure began Friday night, the bridge is expected to reopen at 6 a.m., Monday.
While inspections for the bridge happens every year, it's been a couple of years since some repairs have been made.
Erin Buchanan, the Public Information Officer with the Louisiana Department of Transportation spoke with KTBS about this weekend's work.
"This is some major work that we planned for quite some time now, and carefully planned it when no major events going on, so there wouldn't be an extreme impact to traffic," said Buchanan.
About 26,000 cars travel the bridge each day. The bumps drivers experience entering and leaving the bridge will be patched.
"When people hear the word patching, they think, Oh, it's just a little temporary thing, it's gonna pop back out in a week," said Buchanan. "That's not at all the case. And when patching is done right and done, you know, effectively on a portion of the roadway or portion of the bridge, it'll stay in place for quite some time", said Buchanan.
The stripes, guiding drivers over the bridge will be cleared and repainted.
"It will improve motor stability, too, you know, see the striping understand where they are at night especially, or inclement weather,"
Ditches are also being dug along the bridge to improve drainage during heavy rain storms.
Buchanan said they are not expecting any irregularities or issues during the inspection. While the bridge needs a paint job over the rusty truss, the bridge is safe.
"But the underlying safety of the structure itself is in place, it's intact, it's safe to travel over. If we ever inspect the bridge or notified or detect an issue with the bridge, and it's unsafe for travel, we close it immediately,"
Click here for additional details and the latest updates from the DOTD on the Jimmy Davis bridge repair.