SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said Friday the westbound lane of the Jimmie Davis Bridge will close Sunday for routine bridge inspection.
The lane closure will begin at 6 a.m.
Beginning on Monday at 7 a.m., the I-20 eastbound ramp to I-220 westbound will close.
The ramp will be closed for approximately two months and is necessary to allow the contractor to complete repairs to the expansion joints located on the bridge.
The work is associated with the ongoing I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange Project to construct a new segment of roadway extending southward from the existing interchange and leading to a new access point to the base.