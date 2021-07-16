SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Jimmie Davis Bridge over the Red River will close over the weekend for repairs, inspection, cleaning and other maintenance.
The closure will be from 8 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) will be performing repairs to the bridge deck, routine inspection, re-striping and bridge cleaning.
The Jimmie Davis Bridge, completed in 1968, services approximately 26,000 vehicles per day.
Earlier this week, DOTD workers placed detour signs sending motorist to the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge.