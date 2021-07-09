SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Jimmie Davis Bridge over the Red River will close next weekend for repairs, inspection, cleaning and other maintenance.
The closure will be from 8 p.m. July 16 through 6 a.m. July 19.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will be performing repairs to the bridge deck, routine inspection, re-striping and bridge cleaning. Multiple DOTD crews will be involved in patching sections of the bridge deck, which is the riding surface for vehicles, in order to provide a smoother drive for the thousands that utilize the bridge daily.
Other crews will be completing the routine bridge inspection, a process that involves examining all aspects of the structure. For the Jimmie Davis Bridge, routine inspection is conducted every twelve months.
Crews from the Traffic Section will be re-striping the bridge, as well as replacing the striping on portions of the roadway approaches on each side of the river.
Additional maintenance crews will be working on cleaning the surface of the bridge deck, not only to improve the appearance, but also to ensure the structure is able to drain efficiently during heavy rainfall.
The Jimmie Davis Bridge, completed in 1968, services approximately 26,000 vehicles per day.
All of this work will be performed weather permitting.
Other crews will be completing the routine bridge inspection, a process that involves examining all aspects of the structure. For the Jimmie Davis Bridge, routine inspection is conducted every twelve months.
Crews from the Traffic Section will be re-striping the bridge, as well as replacing the striping on portions of the roadway approaches on each side of the river.
Additional maintenance crews will be working on cleaning the surface of the bridge deck, not only to improve the appearance, but also to ensure the structure is able to drain efficiently during heavy rainfall.
The Jimmie Davis Bridge, completed in 1968, services approximately 26,000 vehicles per day.
All of this work will be performed weather permitting.