SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises the public that on Sunday, July 17 the westbound lane of the LA 511 (Jimmie Davis Hwy) Bridge over the Red River in Caddo and Bossier Parishes will be closed for routine bridge inspection.
This lane closure is scheduled to take place from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
This bridge is located approximately 0.7 miles west of US 71 (Barksdale Blvd). This lane closure will allow vehicles 10 feet wide or smaller to pass through the bridge inspection zone. Larger vehicles must detour using LA 1 to LA 3032 (Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge) to US 71.
Beginning on Monday, July 18 at 7:00 a.m., the I-20 eastbound ramp to I-220 westbound (Exit 26 near Louisiana Downs) in Bossier Parish will be closed.
This ramp closure is scheduled to be in place for approximately two months, and is necessary to allow the contractor to complete repairs to the expansion joints located on this bridge.
This work is associated with the ongoing I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange Project to construct a new segment of roadway extending southward from the existing interchange and leading to a new access point to the base.
DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.