JOAQUIN, Texas, -- A 17-year-old Joaquin, Texas, teenager has been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of his friend, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
According to information from Sheriff Willis Blackwell, Heston Avery was charged with criminally neglect homicide in the death Wednesday of his friend, Angel De La Rosa, 16, of Joaquin. The sheriff's office was alerted to the shooting by a call from Avery who said he accidentally shot De La Rosa.
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Jackie Kirkwood pronounced the victim dead. An autopsy was ordered.
Avery and a 14-year-old witness, who was present at the time of the shooting, were taken to the sheriff's office for questioning.
Avery was booked into the Shelby County jail. He was arraigned by Kirkwood on a $10,000 bond and released.
This case is pending and will be sent to the grand jury.
This is a very sad situation for the family of the victim. This is also very sad for Avery’s family and Avery, himself, who faces charges for a tragic accident that took the life of a young man who had everything to live for," Blackwell said in a news release. "Please keep all of these families in your prayers during this time. Each of them will be reminded of this every day for the rest of their lives."