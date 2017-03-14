A job fair aiming to fill about 75 more positions is underway today at the Integrated Technology Center in Bossier City. CSRA's last job fair in December resulted in more than 60 job offers.
CSRA, a global company that brings next-generation technology services to the federal government, opened its ITC in 2014.
Three years later, the company is celebrating the hiring of its 500th employee at the ITC, with plans to bring on at least 300 more by June 2018.
"The biggest objective for CSRA right now is growth, so we're not going to get to 800 and stop," Director of Operations Ashley Rockett said. "We're going to keep going based on what that demand is."
Rockett said the company's employees are a good mix of regional hires and people from out of the area. CSRA has hired from 29 different states.
Tuesday's job fair includes two sessions. One is from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the second from 4-6:30 p.m, at the ITC, 6310 East Texas St., in Bossier City.
Those interested in attending can view job listings ahead of time on the company's website at csra.com/careers. Security clearances are preferred but not required.
Potential employees' qualifications can range from entry level to more than 20 years of experience.
"Anyone in the area that already has a [Department of Defense] clearance of any type, and that has an interest in technology, we'd be very interested in speaking to them," Rockett said.
Candidates can apply at the job fair, and verbal offers may be made on-site. CSRA aims to have job fairs each quarter.