Job fairs across La. seeks to match unemployed workers with jobs

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Workforce Commission is hosting massive job fairs across the state Wednesday alongside COVID-19 vaccinations on-site at convention and civic centers.
Across the state, the most commonly advertised job is a registered nurse with more than 5,400 job openings. Customer service representatives were the second most ubiquitous with 1,200 job openings, retail sales had 1,100 jobs and first line supervisors for food preparation and serving in restaurants had 1,000 jobs open.
Employers with the most job openings advertised online included Ochsner Health System with 2,700 jobs, Tulane University with 1,300 jobs, LSU with 400 jobs, Facebook Inc. with 400 jobs and the University of New Orleans with nearly 200 jobs.
"It's a job seekers market," said Ava Cates, Secretary of the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
Interested employers can register here while job seekers can register here. Military veterans are allocated the first 30 minutes at the job fair to meet with prospective employers.
The Shreveport job fair will be held at the Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
