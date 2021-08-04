SHREVEPORT, La. -- Some are trying to put a happy face on the mask mandate now back in effect in Louisiana. Gov. John Bel Edwards reinstated the requirement of face coverings amid a record surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations from the Delta variant.
At a job fair at the Shreveport Convention Center, everyone there -- who was inquiring about getting work -- wore masks. But some did so grudgingly.
"I'm a citizen. I'm not an anarchist. So whatever lawful mandates are passed down by our government I will follow," Michael Farris said, while sporting a Union Jack flag design mask from his native England.
"However, my opinion on it is that it's not based on science. But it's based on fear and panic," Farris added.
And from behind a fancy embroidered mask she got in Mexico, Latericia Green said of the mandate, "I hate it. I hate it. I mean, it's over, it needs to be over with. It needs to be over with. It feels like we're so confined."
Others were supportive of the mandate.
"After I had gotten vaccinated I kept my masks on because I just had a feeling that I probably needed to keep it on for a little bit longer," Duranessa Wills said.
"Whatever they feel is going to keep us safe, like you and I, that's what we need to do," Ricky Norwood said. "Put the political things aside. And let's come together and do what's right."
There were three men running a couple of booths who were not wearing their masks. Two of them are district managers for Waffle House. Their masks rested on the table in front of them.
"It's rough, especially for my cooks," Kevin Barns said. "They're behind a 400 degree grill. Then you have a mask over your face where you can't breathe."
"In a fast-paced cooking environment, we're around more heat than the customers are," added Terry Heinsohn. "Some customers complain about it. But our employees, they get to the point, some of them just can't breathe. They have to run to the back, take it off, or go outside to give themselves some breaths of air."
Renee Mathews, a manager at Manpower, said mask mandates have not hampered their mission of finding workers for a wide range of companies.
"Even when the mask mandate was relaxed, we still had people coming into our offices wearing masks. So it's almost a part of life anymore I think for a lot of people," Mathews said.
"We're going to do what we need to do to keep everybody safe, and make to sure that our employees as well as our students are very safe in this environment. So we're good with that," Jayda Spillers, Northwest Louisiaina Technical Community College Vice Chancellor, said.
Under the reinstated mandate, even if you're vaccinated, you must wear a mask while indoors and around others away from home. It applies to people age 5 and up. It also applies to those under age 5 who are going to kindergarten.
Edwards said the mandate will be in place at least until at least Sept. 1.
There are exceptions to the mask mandate:
Anyone who has a medical condition that prevents the wearing of a face covering.
Anyone who is consuming a drink or food.
Anyone who is trying to communicate with a person who is hearing impaired.
Anyone who is giving a speech for broadcast or to an audience.
Anyone temporarily removing his or her face covering for identification purposes.
Businesses that fail to enforce the mask mandate could be subject to citations, according to the governor’s proclamation.
On Tuesday, a record 2,112 total coronavirus patients were in hospitals across Louisiana. There were 3,783 more confirmed cases and 53 more confirmed deaths.