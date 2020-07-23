SHREVEPORT, La - When COVID-19 put the country in lockdown, millions of workers lost their jobs. Shortly after that, Congress voted to add $600 per week on top of whatever a state pays in unemployment insurance.
While that money was much needed, it also created another problem. In many cases, the extra money approved by Congress made the unemployment payments more than the normal paycheck a person would bring home from a job. According to job placement agencies, that took away the incentive to find another job.
That extra $600 per week is about to come to an end. Job center and placement places like Goodwill Industries and Jean Simpson Personnel Services believe they will see a sharp increase of job seekers coming through their doors in the very near future. They recommend to start looking for that job now, rather than waiting for those extra payments to stop.