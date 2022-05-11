BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards noted Wednesday he has consistently supported anti-abortion legislation but said he opposes a controversial bill that would authorize prosecuting women who terminate their pregnancies.
“It’s self-styled as a pro-Life bill, but in my opinion, it moves in the wrong direction,” Edwards told the Baton Rouge Rotary Club.
Edwards called the bill “patently unconstitutional” and said it would make illegal the use of certain kinds of contraceptives. He pledged he would veto it if it reached his desk.
“There is a much better way to do this,” the governor said.
