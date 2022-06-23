BATON ROUGE, La. - Among the 587 bills Gov. John Bel Edwards had signed into law as of Wednesday was one measure that protected people with natural hairstyles from being discriminated against and another that struck Confederate remembrances from the state’s list of official holidays.
“Hair discrimination is racial discrimination, and discrimination is not a Louisiana value,” Edwards wrote in a tweet. “Rep. Newell's CROWN Act will protect Louisianans from discrimination based on a person's natural, protective, or cultural hairstyle. It is with great pride that I signed it into law.”
Sponsored by Democratic New Orleans Rep. Candace Newell, House Bill 1083, now Act 529, protects against discriminating in jobs, housing and access, against natural, protective or cultural hairstyles. Specifically, the styles include “afros, dreadlocks, twists, locs, braids, cornrow braids, Bantu knots, curls, and hair styled to protect hair texture or for cultural significance.” At least 15 states have passed similar laws, while the U.S. House passed a federal version of the CROWN Act in March.
Read more on the bills signed by the governor from our news partner The Advocate.