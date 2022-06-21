BATON ROUGE, La. - As expected, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that he had signed into law legislation that would close all the abortion clinics in Louisiana as soon as the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade.
Senate Bill 342, which took effect upon his signature, would ban most terminations of pregnancies – including ones that result from rape or incest – upon the decision expected to be rendered later this month by the high court. A leak of a draft high court decision indicates a majority support for overruling Roe v Wade, which have allowed abortions for the past 49 years. The reversal, if it comes to pass, would return the authority to manage abortions back to the states. A dozen states – including Mississippi, Arkansas and Texas – join Louisiana in having trigger laws that automatically stops abortions once a Roe decision allows.
The legislation cleared up some of the inconsistencies in anti-abortion laws passed during the past decades and reinforced the “trigger” law from 2006 that automatically bans abortions once Roe is reversed. Women seeking to surgically end their pregnancies will now have to travel to Illinois, North Carolina or Mexico to find the closest open clinic.
