All five women senators attended an anti-abortion rally on the State Capitol steps on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. From left to right in the foreground, they are Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell; Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge; Sen. Heather Cloud, R-Turkey Creek; Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe; and Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton. (Photo by Mark Ballard, The Advocate)