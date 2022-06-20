BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday vetoed two bills that would allow certain students to leave public schools and take the $5,400 in annual state aid with them to attend private schools or pursue other education options.
They were among 17 bills vetoed.
One of the measures, House Bill 194, would give new options to children with exceptionalities.
The other plan, Senate Bill 203, would affect second and third-grade students reading below grade level.
Backers said both bills would give parents more flexibility to help struggling students if they believed public schools were not doing the job.
Edwards used the same language to veto both proposals.
Read more on the governor's vetoes from our news partner The Advocate.