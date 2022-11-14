state police arrest of Ronald Greene

FILE - In this image from the body camera of Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss, his colleagues, Kory York, center left, and Chris Hollingsworth, center right, hold up Ronald Greene before paramedics arrived on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. No longer waiting for a federal investigation, state prosecutor Union Parish District Attorney John Belton says he intends to pursue his own case against the Louisiana troopers involved in the deadly 2019 arrest of Greene. (Louisiana State Police via AP, File, File)
BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards has declined to testify Monday before a special legislative committee probing the 2019 death of Ronald Greene at the hands of Louisiana State Police troopers and an alleged coverup.

In a letter Thursday to the committee, Edwards’ executive counsel, Tina Vanichchagorn, cited short notice and scheduling conflicts that include an out-of-town event.

It marked the latest aborted date for Edwards to testify to the committee over what he knew and did after learning of Greene’s violent death in a text message soon after it happened.

A spokesman said Edwards was already slated to attend a Department of Transportation and Development event but declined to provide details, citing security concerns.

Edwards’ decision to forego testifying before the Capitol committee Monday comes as a state grand jury in Union Parish is set to begin Monday to weigh possible criminal charges over Greene’s death.

