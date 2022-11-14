BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards has declined to testify Monday before a special legislative committee probing the 2019 death of Ronald Greene at the hands of Louisiana State Police troopers and an alleged coverup.
In a letter Thursday to the committee, Edwards’ executive counsel, Tina Vanichchagorn, cited short notice and scheduling conflicts that include an out-of-town event.
It marked the latest aborted date for Edwards to testify to the committee over what he knew and did after learning of Greene’s violent death in a text message soon after it happened.
A spokesman said Edwards was already slated to attend a Department of Transportation and Development event but declined to provide details, citing security concerns.
Edwards’ decision to forego testifying before the Capitol committee Monday comes as a state grand jury in Union Parish is set to begin Monday to weigh possible criminal charges over Greene’s death.
