BATON ROUGE, La. -- U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, the high-profile Republican who represented the biggest name in the potential field of candidates for Louisiana governor in 2023, is not running for the job.
Kennedy, who just won re-election to another six-year term in the Senate, told supporters in an email that he has decided to stay in D.C.
"I have looked hard into my heart and decided to remain in the Senate and not run for governor," he wrote. "Senator and governor are very different jobs. At this juncture, I just think I can help my state and my country more in the Senate."
Nungesser and Schroder had said they were waiting until Kennedy’s decision to announce whether they would run. Last month, Nungesser said he'd announce his plans Jan. 10, but strongly suggested he'd run if Kennedy didn't.
The Louisiana Republican Party broke with precedent to give Landry an early endorsement in the governor’s race, a move that angered several of Louisiana’s top Republican officials. Landry has already amassed significant money for his gubernatorial bid.