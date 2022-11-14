BATON ROUGE, La. - Six days after coasting to re-election, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy said Monday he is seriously considering next year’s governor’s race and released a poll showing him leading a potential field.
“I’ll be announcing my decision soon,” Kennedy said in a statement released Monday morning with results of a poll taken immediately after he won re-election with nearly 62% of the vote, and amid speculation of his next move.
Kennedy, who had the support of former President Donald Trump, has nearly $15 million in the bank, according to sources close to the campaign, that he could shift to an outside super PAC for the governor’s race.
“I’ve spent my life and career serving the people of Louisiana,” Kennedy said in the statement. “Becky and I raised our family here and are so proud to call it home. But we can’t deny that our great state is facing serious challenges. To meet those challenges, Louisiana families deserve a governor who can lead our state and help solve our toughest problems.”
