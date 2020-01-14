SHREVEPORT, La. – Shreveport attorney John Settle Jr. has permanently resigned from practicing law in lieu of formal discipline, according to an order the Louisiana Supreme Court released late Tuesday.
The decision means Settle, who was suspended in 2017, is prohibited from practicing law in Louisiana or any other state where he is licensed and he can’t reapply to practice again.
The order is the result of formal charges the Office of Disciplinary Counsel filed against Settle, alleging he was practicing law when he wasn’t authorized to do so.
Settle was arrested in March for soliciting prostitution. He pleaded guilty in May and was ordered to pay $300 plus court costs.
Settle’s suspension in 2017 was for what the Supreme Court called “threat of harm.” In 2016, Settle was suspended for testing positive for alcohol the previous year in violation of a recovery agreement.
Settle was suspended in 2012 in response to two DWI arrests.