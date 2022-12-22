SHREVEPORT, La. — United States Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today announced that his office has returned over $8 million in individual benefits to constituents during his tenure in Congress. In addition, Johnson announced that his office has completed over 8,000 case files, sent over 81,000 letters to constituents, and hosted 99 Town Halls to date during his 6 years in Congress
“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve the great people of Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District. When I came to Congress, I sought to invest in a robust casework and constituent service program, and I’m grateful to see the fruits of our labor,” Johnson said.
“Serving in Congress involves much more than what goes on in Washington, D.C. My offices stand ready and equipped to meet the needs of Louisianians as they navigate the federal government, and I encourage all to explore the constituent services my offices have to offer.”
Congressman Johnson has a dedicated casework and constituent services staff throughout the 4th Congressional District that assist constituents with questions they have for federal agencies. From the VA to Social Security, the Congressman’s offices are equipped to resolve whatever issue or question constituents may have.
Constituent Service:
Individual Benefits Returned to Constituents: $8,461,565
Completed Case Files: 8,006
Letter Responses to Constituents: 81,014
Town Halls: 99