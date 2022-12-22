SHREVEPORT, La. — U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson (LA-04) said his office has returned over $8 million in individual benefits to constituents during his tenure in Congress.
In addition, Johnson said his office has completed over 8,000 case files, sent over 81,000 letters to constituents, and hosted 99 Town Halls to date during his six years in Congress
“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve the great people of Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District. When I came to Congress, I sought to invest in a robust casework and constituent service program, and I’m grateful to see the fruits of our labor,” Johnson said.
“Serving in Congress involves much more than what goes on in Washington, D.C. My offices stand ready and equipped to meet the needs of Louisianians as they navigate the federal government, and I encourage all to explore the constituent services my offices have to offer.”