MARSHALL, Texas - An ongoing investigation by the Joint Harrison County Violent Crimes & Narcotics Task Force resulted in the execution of a search warrant in the 1000 block of Yaney St. in Marshall Friday night.
At approximately 7:15 p.m. the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team (HCSO ERT) and the Marshall Police Department Special Response Team (MPD SRT) along with members of the Task Force arrived at the location and detained several people from two different buildings on the property. Three males attempted to flee the scene but were apprehended with the assistance of the on-duty MPD patrol shift. There were no injuries to civilians or officers during the execution of the warrant.
Crime scene detectives with HCSO and MPD and the Task Force officers then began documenting, collecting and cataloguing a great deal of evidence well into the early morning hours. Some of the evidence seized included:
- Approximately 75 grams of Cocaine
- Approximately 2,700 grams of Promethazine with Codeine
- Approximately 28 grams of THC Vape Cartridges
- Approximately 5.75 pounds of Marijuana
- 1 Draco 7.62x39 Pistol
- 2 Ruger 5.7x28mm Pistol’s
- 1 FN 5.7x28mm Pistol
- 1 S&W .40 Caliber Pistol
- Approximately $10,700 in US Currency
Marshall Chief of Police Cliff Carruth said, “This investigation and search warrant highlight the success of this joint effort of law enforcement professionals in Marshall and Harrison County. The Task Force worked hard to build this case and the execution of the warrant went as well as we had hoped it would. Our agencies worked together towards a common goal and last night shows how effective we are as a team. Our community is a little bit safer this morning.”
Harrison County Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher added, “The types of operations that occurred last night are the prime reason this Task Force was developed. I am proud of the work both agencies have put in thus far. We will continue to combat criminal activity in our communities.”