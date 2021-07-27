SHREVEPORT, La. -- A joint effort by area law enforcement agencies led to the largest ever seizure of fentanyl in Caddo Parish or the surrounding area, Sheriff Steve Prator said Tuesday in a news release.
Four pounds of fentanyl in powder and pill form and other drugs were confiscated Friday following a traffic stop in west Caddo Parish that led to the arrests of a DeSoto Parish woman and Bossier Parish man on federal drug charges.
In recent years, illicitly produced fentanyl has been associated with a dramatic increase in overdose fatalities ranging from 2,666 in 2011 to 31,335 in 2018, according to the DEA.
Friday’s seizure occurred following investigations of Theresa Atkins, 47, of Frierson, by the DEA and the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office. Atkins was suspected of distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in DeSoto, Bossier and Caddo parishes and had been targeted for investigation by the agencies.
Atkins’ vehicle was stopped by Louisiana State Police around 3:20 a.m. on at Jewella Avenue and Interstate20. A consensual search was conducted, which resulted in the seizure of the fentanyl, about 4 pounds of methamphetamine and a handgun.
Atkins and her passenger, Tanner Raney, 43, of Bossier City, were arrested for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Both were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on federal charges.
The DEA Task Force includes deputies and officers from Caddo, Bossier, and DeSoto parish sheriff’s offices, Shreveport police, State Police and the DEA.