SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police teamed up with other law enforcement agencies for a series of raids aimed at getting guns out of the hands of criminals and reducing violent crime that's plagued the city.
Police Chief Ben Raymond says the SPD combined with Caddo Parish Sheriffs deputies, Louisiana State Police troopers, and federal ATF agents. They ran four special operations in the first five weeks of the new year, making numerous arrests and seizures.
"It's pro-active policing. It's trying to prevent that crime before it occurs," Raymond says. "So it's going out and using reasonable suspicion and probable cause to stop those individuals that we believe are illegally possessing firearms, and may use them in violent crime. And try to get those people off the streets."
Raymond says they seized 47 illegal firearms, and made 44 felony arrests, plus 34 more on misdemeanor drugs and weapons charges. He says the operations also netted drugs -- from marijuana to methamphetamine, cocaine and ecstasy.
"If we didn't run those four special operations already this year, and seize nearly 50 firearms, we'd probably have more violence than we've already seen. So going forward, you can expect to see a lot more special operations, a lot more pro-active initiatives to get those guns off our streets," Raymond vowed.
Raymond says his department is working with local and federal prosecutors to seek maximum penalties for all firearms offenses. He says getting weapons that are illegally possessed is the best way to cut violent crime.
Raymond says Shreveport has already seen nine homicides this year, after there were 74 last year.
The chief's comments came at another event to boost the SPD's pro-active policing. Raymond joined Mayor Adrian Perkins and other leaders for a ribbon cutting on a new community-oriented policing hub. It's in a crime hotspot -- the Canaan Village Apartments in Allendale.
The SPD says it's a federally funded project aimed at building trust between police and the people they serve.