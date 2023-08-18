SHREVEPORT, La. – Caddo Parish Commissioner Steffon Jones will no longer serve on the parish governing body effective Jan. 8.
Jones agreed during a court hearing Friday morning to withdraw his candidacy because of unpaid ethics fines. He had been unopposed for the District 6 seat.
However, Jones is eligible to run again.
He paid the $5,000 owed to the Louisiana Board of Ethics, which was the reason he was disqualified from the Oct. 14 election.
Jones told KTBS the unpaid fines were the “innocent oversight of a young commissioner.” Moving forward he pledges to be more diligent in taking care of paperwork and “hopefully continue to serve the people in the future.”
The ethics board filed a lawsuit Thursday – the last day to file challenges against candidates – citing the late fees assessed to Jones for failure to file two required financial disclosure statements.
The board’s lawsuit detailed their correspondence with Jones. He was informed his failure to pay the fees would adversely affect his ability to run for public office.
Jones was appointed in November 2021 as an interim commissioner to fill the unexpired term of former Commissioner Lynn Cawthorne, who was forced to resign because of a federal conviction.
At the hearing Friday, Caddo District Judge Michael Pitman said Jones had 24 hours from the signing of the judgment to withdraw. But if he failed to do so, then he was disqualified. He also ordered Jones to pay the court fees.
Because Jones will have to give up the seat, that will leave it open once again. Then it will be up to the Caddo Commission to make another interim appointment and set a special election date.
RESIDENCY CHALLENGES
The qualifications of two other candidates are being challenged for separate reasons. Melissa Joy Vailes of Shreveport filed lawsuits against Caddo Commission District 10 candidates Quinton James Aught and Ron Cothran.
Vailes alleges the two have not lived in the district for the year preceding qualification as required by law. Aught used an address at 9371 Mansfield Road and Cothran at 7720 Babylon Circle when qualifying last week for the positions.
Both have been ordered to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. Monday and bring copies of their driver’s licenses, voter registration card for 2022, tax records, utility bills, cable/internet bills, homestead exemption notices, income tax returns for 2021 and 2022 and homeowners insurance declarations.
Aught and Cothran were two of three candidates qualifying for the District 10 seat. The third candidate is Kenny Gordon.