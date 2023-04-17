SHREVEPORT, La. -- State police on Monday arrested a Jonesboro man in connection with a crash in February that claimed a woman's life.
Edtreum Loyd, 43, is charged with vehicular homicide, reckless operation and possession of marijuana. He was booked into the Bienville Parish Jail.
The crash on Feb. 2 led to the death of Melissia Bolyer, 40, of Jonesboro.
Troopers said Loyd was westbound in his tractor-trailer on state Highway 507 as another tractor-trailer followed by Bolyer in her Nissa Versa were eastbound. Loyd crossed the center line and went off the road. The other big rig driver took evasive action and also went off the road but was hit by Loyd's rig as it re-entered the highway then struck Bolyer's car.
Bolyer, who was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Loyd and the other 18-wheeler driver were restrained. Loyd was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, while the other driver was not injured.