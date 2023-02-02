Jonesboro Woman Killed in Bienville Parish Crash.

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. – A woman was killed following a crash around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Louisiana State Police said Troop G began investigating a three-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 507, west of LA Hwy 9. This crash claimed the life of Melissia Bolyer, 40.
The initial investigation revealed that a 2016 International tractor-trailer driven by 43-year-old Edtreum Loyd of Jonesboro was traveling west on LA Hwy 507. At the same time, a 2015 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling east on LA Hwy 507, followed by a 2019 Nissan Versa driven by Bolyer. The International crossed the center line and exited the roadway to the left. The driver of the Peterbilt took evasive action and exited the road to the right but was struck by the International before it re-entered the eastbound lane. The Nissan was struck by the International. After this impact, it exited the roadway, and the International overturned and also exited the roadway.
Bolyer, who was unrestrained, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Bienville Parish Coroner’s Office. Loyd was restrained and was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Peterbilt was restrained and was not injured in the crash.
Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
Troopers would like to remind all motorists to make good decisions, such as buckling your seat belt, obeying all posted speed limits, and avoiding all distractions while driving.
In 2023, Troop G has investigated three fatal crashes, resulting in three deaths.