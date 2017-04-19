LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- An Arkansas judge has blocked the state from using a lethal injection after a drug company argued it was misled by the state about the use of the drug, potentially halting the state's plan to put several men to death by the end of the month.
Pulaski County Circuit Judge Alice Gray on Wednesday granted a temporary restraining order to McKesson Corp. The medical supply company says it sold vecuronium bromide to be used for inmate care. The drug is one of three used in Arkansas' lethal injection protocol.
The ruling came moments after the Arkansas Supreme Court granted a stay to one of two men scheduled for execution Thursday night.