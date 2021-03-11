SHREVEPORT, La. -- The city of Shreveport owes water and sewer customers more than $9.6 million, according to a ruling Wednesday in Caddo District Court.
The ruling by District Judge Michael Pitman is second monetary judgment assessed to the city in connection with a water billing class action lawsuit. Last month, the city issued refunds to customers totaling almost $6 million that represented one part of the lawsuit that disclosed the city's practice of rounding up water usage when determining the amount of monthly bills during the winter months.
This recent judgment deals with too many days of overcharges.
RELATED REPORT: Refunds on Shreveport water bill overcharges now arriving
Over 100,000 families who are current and former water and sewer customers will benefit from the ruling, the Harper Law Firm said Thursday in a news release.
With interest, and before costs and attorney’s fees are assessed, the total amount of the judgement will be approximately $11.3 million.
This ruling represents the eighth consecutive adverse ruling against the city of Shreveport and in favor of its citizens in the on-going water litigation, states the law firm that is represented by attorneys Jerry Harper and Anne Wilkes
“With this ruling, we hope that the mayor and the city will discontinue their efforts to refuse to repay the citizens of the city for amounts the courts have repeatedly awarded to the citizens of Shreveport for amounts that the city has overcharged them for water and sewer,” said Harper. “The mayor is now faced with the choice of either paying the judgment or seeking an appeal against his own constituents. The city of Shreveport has been fighting its own citizens for years in these cases to resist paying amounts owed to them for overcharges to water and sewer; and, we hope that this judgment will put an end to this practice and that the city will work with us and the court to promptly repay what the citizens are owed.”
The next step in this process will be preliminary approval of the allocation of the judgment to each class member. Upon approval, there will be a website and public notices mailed to all class members.