SHREVEPORT, La. – A mistrial motion in the Grove Cannon case was quickly denied by Caddo District Judge Ramona Emanuel Friday afternoon.
Defense attorney Dwight Doskey said Cannon was incompetent to stand trial, based on his courtroom behavior and his testimony.
Emanuel denied the motion because there was no legal basis to support it. Emanuel called Cannon’s defense “active” and “vigorous,” noting Cannon had been engaged with his attorneys throughout the process, even providing them with writings of his own.
The legal maneuver came in the second day of the penalty phase after Cannon, 31, was convicted earlier this week of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Shreveport police Officer Thomas LaValley, 29.
The jury first heard from Dr. Paul Connor, a clinical neuropsychologist, and a witness for the defense Friday morning.
Connor said he performed numerous tests on Cannon, 31, and found multiple impairments ranging from mild to moderate. Connor testified that Cannon’s test results are consistent with Alcohol-Related Neurodevelopmental Disorder.
This follows Thursday’s testimony from Ramona Cannon, the defendant's mother, when she said she drank while pregnant with Grover.
LaValley was remember by friends as an altar server, honor student and a friend who always had your back.
LaValley was killed Aug. 5, 2015 while answering a disturbance call.