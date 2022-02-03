SHREVEPORT, La. – A Caddo Parish District Court judge declined to dismiss criminal charges pending against four Shreveport police officers accused in a man’s death.
The decision today by Caddo District Judge Chris Victory means the officers -- D'Marea Johnson, 25, Treona McCarter, 28, Brian Ross, 27, and James LeClare, 27 – will stand trial for malfeasance and negligence homicide.
They’ll be back in court on Feb. 15 to set a trial date, which likely will be held in June.
The charges stem from the April 2020 death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. who died in police custody after fighting with the Shreveport police officers who are accused of using force to detain him. McGlothen, who had a history of mental problems and had two other encounters with police earlier that day, spit at one of the officers.
The officers wrestled, pepper-sprayed, tasered and hit him. He also hit his head on the pavement then was shoved head down in the back of a patrol unit, where he was left unsupervised for 48 minutes. He was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital.
The officers’ defense attorneys argued during a hearing in December that the charges do not fit the crime of which they are accused. The district attorney, however, said the issue should be resolved at trial.
The officers have already waved a jury trial and instead will have their cases decided only by Victory.