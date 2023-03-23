SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Baton Rouge judge has dismissed the case filed against the United Methodist Conference. The dismissal was based on the separation of church and state.
The lawsuit was filed by nine Methodist ministers last week in the 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge Parish. Many of them have ties to Shreveport.
The ministers were hoping to halt future church votes on whether to leave the United Methodist denomination.
First Methodist in downtown Shreveport has a vote scheduled for April 16.
Since the judge dismissed the lawsuit, First Methodist and other churches planning a vote can move forward with their plans.