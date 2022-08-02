SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins did not properly qualify for re-election and cannot be a candidate in the November election, a Caddo District Court judge ruled today – a decision expected to be appealed all the way to the state supreme court.
Perkins’ candidacy was challenged by a resident who contends the mayor violated state law by using false information in his election qualification papers, listing as his address a family property near LSUS and not the downtown condo where he actually lives.
Perkins blamed the media for the incorrect information he submitted, saying TV news cameras distracted him when he was filling out his paperwork at the Caddo Clerk of Court’s office week before last.
Perkins will appeal Caddo District Judge Brady O’Callaghan's ruling, according to brief comments he made this afternoon on the courthouse steps. His attorneys have 24 hours -- or until 11:59 a.m. Wednesday -- to file the appeal with the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal.
The appellate court has already ruled in a West Monroe case and upheld a disqualification on a similar issue. But Perkins' case could eventually land before the Louisiana Supreme Court.
The process for appeals is expedited since election challenges are time sensitive.
During his comments, Perkins said O'Callaghan's ruling "equates to voter suppression."
"They are trying to deprive you, our citizens, of your rights, your constitutional rights, that I served this country and fought to protect," Perkins said, adding "Voters should decide elections."
In court Monday, Perkins called what he did an "oversight," but that he is nonetheless a qualified elector. He purchased his condo in 2019 but failed to update his information with the Registrar of Voters Office until Saturday, which is the day after the lawsuit was filed and a day after state deadlines for contesting elections.
Perkins also told the court his qualifying was delayed because he realized, and upon consultation with advisors and an attorney, he had unpaid fines that had to be settled with the Louisiana Board of Ethics.
The amount of those fines were not disclosed in court; however, KTBS learned through an inquiry to the state ethics board that Perkins paid $3,100 on July 20. He paid a $600 late fee for filing his 2021 campaign finance disclosure report 10 days late, and a $2,500 late fee for filing the 2019 Tier 2 personal financial disclosure statement on March 3; it was due July 8, 2021.
In his ruling, O’Callaghan said in listing a voting address inconsistent with his homestead exemption, Perkins submitted false information under oath that was mistaken or inaccurate, which therefore disqualified him according to state law.
That law states: “When an objection to candidacy is sustained on the ground that the defendant failed to qualify for the primary election in the manner prescribed by law, that the defendant failed to qualify for the primary election within the time prescribed by law, or that the defendant does not meet the qualifications for the office he seeks, the final judgment shall disqualify the defendant as a candidate in the primary election for the office for which he failed to qualify properly.”
According to Perkins, polls conducted by his opponents put him as the "most likely candidate" to win the fall election.
"This is nothing more than a desperate attempt by them to undermine our democratic process, to steal your voice to steal your vote," he said.
Perkins teased an announcement he said he would make next week, saying it was something he's been working on for three years that will "change the trajectory" of the city. But then he walked away from the microphones and refused to answer questions.
In a statement to KTBS, Perkins' attorney, Larry Centola of New Orleans, said, "We obviously respectfully disagree with the ruling that an immaterial issue can disqualify a candidate. Unfortunately, there is disagreement among the (courts) in Louisiana on this exact issue and we plan on appealing all the way to the Louisiana Supreme Court if necessary."