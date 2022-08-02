SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins did not properly qualify for re-election and cannot be a candidate in the November election, a Caddo District Court judge ruled today – a decision expected to be appealed all the way to the state supreme court.
Perkins’ candidacy was challenged by a resident who contends the mayor violated state law by using false information in his election qualification papers, listing as his address a family property near LSUS and not the downtown condo where he actually lives.
Perkins blamed the media for the incorrect information he submitted, saying TV news cameras distracted him when he was filling out his paperwork at the Caddo Clerk of Court’s office week before last.
Today’s ruling by Caddo District Judge Brady O’Callaghan is expected to be appealed.
Perkins can appeal to the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal, which has already ruled in a West Monroe case and upheld a disqualification on a similar issue. But the case could eventually land before the Louisiana Supreme Court.
The process for appeals would be expedited since election challenges are time sensitive.
In court Monday, Perkins called what he did an "oversight," but that he is nonetheless a qualified elector. He purchased his condo in 2019 but failed to update his information with the Registrar of Voters Office until Saturday, which is the day after the lawsuit was filed and a day after state deadlines for contesting elections.
Perkins also told the court his qualifying was delayed because he realized, and upon consultation with advisors and an attorney, he had unpaid fines that had to be settled with the Louisiana Board of Ethics.
The amount of those fines were not disclosed in court; however, KTBS learned through an inquiry to the state ethics board that Perkins paid $3,100 on July 20. He paid a $600 late fee for filing his 2021 campaign finance disclosure report 10 days late, and a $2,500 late fee for filing the 2019 Tier 2 personal financial disclosure statement on March 3; it was due July 8, 2021.
In his ruling, O’Callaghan said in listing a voting address inconsistent with his homestead exemption, Perkins submitted false information under oath that was mistaken or inaccurate, which therefore disqualified him according to state law.
That law states: “When an objection to candidacy is sustained on the ground that the defendant failed to qualify for the primary election in the manner prescribed by law, that the defendant failed to qualify for the primary election within the time prescribed by law, or that the defendant does not meet the qualifications for the office he seeks, the final judgment shall disqualify the defendant as a candidate in the primary election for the office for which he failed to qualify properly.”