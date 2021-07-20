SHREVEPORT, La -- Though he was visibly losing patience with the defendants' excuse making, a Caddo District Court judge gave a man who has created a junkyard in a residential neighborhood in Blanchard a break.
Judge Ramon Lafitte could've sent Marty Julian and his 81-year-old father, who owns the home, to jail again. But testimony convinced him to try something different.
The Julians were back in court for contempt of the judge's orders, after violating the town's junk and zoning ordinances.
After learning in testimony from Mayor Jim Galambos that a deal is in the works for the Julians to possibly sell the home, Judge Lafitte gave the Julians one month to either sell it or clean it all up. And if neither of those things happen, Lafitte says he'll send both men to jail for a month.
"It sounds like we've made some progress," Mayor Galambos said after the meeting. "Hopefully they're going to get the idea that the town's not going to give up on this. And that we're going to keep pursuing this until the property meets our property standards ordinances."
Galambos says the town is helping broker the sale to a man who owns rental properties. But he says there are some possible roadblocks.
"There are some liens on the property. The property is only worth so much in the condition that it's in, considering that the next person would have to abate the property and clean it up, which could be anywhere from $30,000 up," Galambos explained.
Galambos thinks there's a better chance the house could sell than the Julians clean it up, given the massive task, and the Julian's track record. Multiple stacks of wooden pallets litter the front side and back of the property. Some of the stacks are above the roofline.
But Galambos says the town is still offering to bring in dumpsters for the Julians to fill up, and the town would haul them away.
"We're willing to help them. But what we're not willing to do is to have this as an eyesore in the middle of town. Our citizens complain every day, especially the people across the street," Galambos says.
The mayor says the town paid more than $10,000 two years ago to clean up the property, only to see Marty Julian create another junkyard there.
The Julians declined to comment when they left court, and again when they returned home to the junky property at the corner of the highly traveled intersection of Sand Valley and Jo Lacey.
The judge had sent both of them to jail for ten days at their last hearing in April.
They return to court on August 19.