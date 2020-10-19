SHREVEPORT, La. – The city of Shreveport has been ordered to pay millions of dollars to two companies that were not paid for emergency work done on the city’s sewerage system.
Those companies – Pulley Construction and Yor-Wic Construction – sued the city earlier this year. An agreement was reached late last month and a judge ordered the city to pay.
Pulley will get almost $5.4 million, which includes $4.6 million for the work done plus interest. Yor-Wic will receive just over $3.7 million.
A Caddo District judge ruled both cases were emergency repairs, which the city and the two businesses agreed to. An emergency designation means the city doesn’t have to go through the normal bid process.
Pulley’s work was done at Champion Lake, Crestmoor, Flournoy-Lucas Road, the Inner Loop and East Southfield Road. Yor-Wic’s was done in 2019 at Stoner Lift Station and a sewer line downtown.
The City Council is expected to authorize the payments at a special meeting set for 11 a.m. Tuesday in Government Plaza. Those are the only items on the agenda.