SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man accused of killing a Panola County, Texas, sheriff’s deputy will be sent back to Texas to stand trial for capital murder.
Gregory Newson, 47, appeared in Caddo District Court for an extradition hearing Thursday morning. He is accused of fatally shooting 28-year-old Deputy Chris Dickerson on New Year's Eve.
Newson was arrested in Shreveport after leading authorities on a high-speed chase. He fought his return to the Texas jurisdiction, where, if convicted, he could face a death sentence.
The extradition hearing before District Judge John Mosely included new details of the case, including telephone calls Newson made from jail.
Prosecutor Laura Fulco called three witnesses to the stand -- Texas Ranger Joshua Jenkins, Shreveport police Cpl. Labrien Marsden and Lee Scott, an investigator with the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office.
Jenkins was one of the investigators of the case. He described dash cam video from Dickerson's patrol unit that day. According to his testimony, Dickerson was conducting a traffic stop when he pulled over Newson.
As Dickerson approached, Newson got out and opened fire, he said. Dickerson shot back, but he was already on the ground.
Newson continued to shoot Dickerson while he was down, but he eventually got back in the car and drove off, Jenkins said.
Dickerson died later at a hospital.
Jenkins also testified when Newson was taken to the Caddo Correctional Center he said he was "ready for the electric chair." Jenkins also said Newson said Dickerson was “harrassing him."
Marsden’s testimony covered the chase of Newson into Louisiana. The officer heard about the shooting and was looking out for a dark SUV that Newson was reported to be driving.
He spotted the SUV on Interstate 20 and followed it to the Pines Road exit. That’s where the chase began, Marsden said.
Marsden said Newson lost control on Buncombe Road and rolled the SUV eight times. As Newson crawled out on the driver’s side, Marsden released his K-9 officer that eventually nabbed Newson.
Newson was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for gunshot wounds and injuries from the crash.
Newson was charged with aggravated flight from an officer in Caddo Parish; however, the D.A’s office dismissed that charge Thursday morning.
It’s uncertain when Newson will be taken back to Texas. A Caddo Parish sheriff’s spokeswoman said they don’t release information about transports.