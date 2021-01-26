LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas judge has ruled against a group of bar and restaurant owners who had filed a lawsuit earlier this month challenging the state's 11 p.m. curfew for serving alcohol.
The curfew is set to expire on Feb. 3 unless extended. The group argues that bars and restaurants are losing money because of the curfew, and notes that other industries such as casinos are not restricted.
The group told KATV content partner 40/29 News that they plan to appeal the ruling to the Arkansas State Supreme Court.
The lawsuit filed on Jan. 7 said the order is not driven by factual data and bars, nightclubs, and restaurants are losing a significant amount of money during peak hours. It also noted that business hours are not regulated for any other industry such as casinos.