BENTON, La. – The executive director of a Bossier Parish recreation district who’s been targeted for removal by two lawsuits and a citizens’ petition gets to keep his positions following a Bossier Parish District Court judge’s ruling Tuesday on one of the lawsuits.
Judge Charles Jacobs issued the ruling from the bench following a hearing on a lawsuit District Attorney Schuyler Marvin filed in August, asking the judge to consider if Robert Berry’s roles as executive director and board member of the Cypress Black Bayou Recreation and Water Conservation District were in violation of the state’s dual office-holding law.
Marvin’s lawsuit followed an opinion Attorney General Jeff Landry issued the month before saying Berry was in violation of the law. Landry then followed up with his own lawsuit against Berry.
Berry was appointed by the Bossier Parish Police Jury to the district’s board on March 15, 2011 and most re-appointed on June 6, 2018. The board hired him as the executive director on Dec. 9, 2014.
The hearing on Marvin’s lawsuit was set for Tuesday, with Landry’s set on Dec. 10. Landry sought permission in recent court filings to intervene in Marvin’s lawsuit and have the matter continued. Jacobs denied the motion late last week and again in court Tuesday.
Berry’s attorney, Ron Miciotto, asked Jacobs for a summary judgment – or court ruling without a trial. Miciotto said Berry’s positions are not prohibited.
The state’s law makes it illegal for anyone to hold two full-time appointive or full-time employment positions in state or local government. Berry’s position as a board member is considered a part-time appointive office, and his position as executive director is considered full-time employment, Miciotto said.
Berry has made “significant improvements to the parks and lakes, which has results in the district’s revenue, the number of visitors to the park and the value of the properties surrounding the lakes. Not to mention, Berry has saved the district over $750,000 in budget cuts by personally taking over numerous responsibilities that would not typically fall within his job duties and were previously contracted out to third parties,” Miciotto said in his petition. “In other words, there is no question that Berry has shown he is more than qualified to be executive director and that the district has been significantly improved with Berry as its executive director.”
There was no written order from Jacobs in the court record Tuesday afternoon; however, brief court minutes from the proceedings referred to a section of the dual office holding law. The minutes state, “There is no actual determination … Robert Berry does not have the authority to remove a board member or remove” an executive director.
A message seeking reaction to the judge’s ruling from Miciotto, was not immediately returned. Marvin did not answer his cellphone.
As for the attorney general, Jacobs' decision does not change the fact that Berry continues to violate the Code of Ethics by being involved in a transaction, which is under his supervision, Landry's press secretary said in an email to KTBS.
"It also does not stop the Attorney General’s lawsuit from going forward. The lawsuit filed by the Attorney General alleges additional facts and seeks relief which was not part of the District Attorney’s lawsuit," Cory Dennis. "The Legislature’s intent in enacting the dual office-holding law was to prevent the excessive accumulation of governmental power which results from public officials holding two or more public offices or jobs. If the law can be construed to allow a District to vote to hire one of its own members as an employee and pay them a salary of over $100,000, then the law becomes meaningless."
Jacobs' ruling likely will quash a petition that a group of citizens presented earlier this month to the Bossier Police Jury seeking Berry’s removal. The petition contained names of 500 people reportedly from throughout the parish.
Renee Hall, who owns property on the lake, told police jurors Berry was “breaking the law.”
Other complaints have been lobbed against Berry to the state legislative auditor and the district’s independent auditor, both of which found no basis for the allegations.