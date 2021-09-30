SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport’s city marshal, and not the people who control the city budget, should retain full control over access to a major source of the marshal’s revenue, a state district court judge ruled Thursday.
The city wanted money that Marshal Charlie Caldwell’s office receives for things like serving civil court papers to go directly into Shreveport’s general fund rather than a “discretionary fund” controlled by the marshal. City Court judges said they were acting on the recommendations of an auditor.
But Judge Frank Thaxton said state law specifies the marshal is entitled to the money directly. Beginning on Aug. 1, the money, which totals several hundred thousand dollars a year, had been sent to the clerk of court while the dispute played out.
“It remains the obligation of the clerk of court, not the Shreveport City Court judges, to deliver those fees only to the marshal,” Thaxton wrote in a four-page opinion ordering the clerk to turn the money over to Caldwell’s office.
The city’s attorney, Edwin Byrd, late Thursday afternoon declined comment on whether the city will appeal, saying he had not yet read the judge’s opinion.
Caldwell wanted to maintain the status quo and stop the money from going to the city’s general fund, where the city budget determines how much money individual departments receive.
The city pays for salaries and benefits of the marshal’s employees. Fees for things like serving court papers go directly to the marshal and are used to pay for office supplies and equipment, automobiles and training.
Caldwell said he can’t depend on the city to fund what he needs to run his office.
City Judge Pam Lattier, in a July e-mail to Caldwell, said the judges were acting on the advice of an auditor when they stopped sending the money directly to the marshal’s office.
The city has said in court filings that Caldwell has enough money in his discretionary fund to pay for things outside the city doesn’t cover.
In a separate suit filed last year over who pays what, a Caddo judge ordered the city to pay Caldwell $1.5 million for some of his office expenses. The city is challenging the judge’s calculations and has asked for a new hearing.