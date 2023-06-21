SHREVEPORT, La. – A Caddo District Court judge will decide within 10 days if a School Board member gets to keep her seat.
A court hearing was held Wednesday in a residency challenge filed against District 7 board member Barbara Smith-Iverson.
In a petition filed on June 2, the Caddo District Attorney’s Office said Smith-Iverson does not live in the district in which she was elected to represent during the Dec. 10 run-off election.
The district attorney's office investigated Smith-Iverson's residency after receiving a complaint from Linda Rasberry-Smith, a registered voter who lives in the district. Rasberry-Smith failed in her election attempt for the same board seat.
Smith-Iverson listed 4119 Greenwood Road as her address when she qualified to run for office on July 20. The district attorney's office said Smith-Iverson instead lives in Bossier City at apartment she leases on Old Benton Road.
Smith-Iverson bought the Greenwood Road property on Sept. 11, 2000. The site is zoned industrial. The zoning prohibits use of the property for residential purposes -- a restriction in place long before she qualified for office. Past uses of the property have been for a real estate office and daycare.
On May 11, a Shreveport property standards investigator inspected the property. No one was living in the home. Additionally, the property was in a state of disrepair with a hole in the roof, boarded windows and rotten wood, the petition states.
In her response to the lawsuit, Smith-Iverson said she was granted a waiver on the zoning to establish a home business, specifically a childcare center. She said on Feb. 7, the location was burglarized and vandalized, with windows busted, interior walls destroyed, plumbing and copper wiring removed and furniture cut up and destroyed.
Smith-Iverson said tax records show the property being assessed since 2017 as a single-family residence and commercial lot. All taxes, utilities and homestead exemption are paid and up-to-date, she said.
Smith-Iverson said she lived at the Greenwood location until she began to suffer emotional stress and depression and was advised by her counselor to seek a temporary residence as a safe haven. Smith-Iverson said she can have multiple residences but has maintained her domicile on Greenwood Road.