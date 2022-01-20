SHREVEPORT, La. – A Caddo Parish District Court judge has deferred until next month a decision on dismissing charges against four Shreveport police officers accused in a man’s death.
The officers -- D'Marea Johnson, 25, Treona McCarter, 28, Brian Ross, 27, and James LeClare, 27 – want the malfeasance and negligence homicide charges thrown out.
The charges stem from the April 2020 death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. who died in police custody after fighting with the Shreveport police officers who are accused of using force to detain him. McGlothen, who had a history of mental problems and had two other encounters with police earlier that day, spit at one of the officers.
The officers wrestled, pepper-sprayed, tasered and hit him. He also hit his head on the pavement then was shoved head down in the back of a patrol unit, where he was left unsupervised for 48 minutes. He was fond unresponsive and was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital.
The officers’ defense attorneys argued during a hearing Thursday afternoon the charges do not fit the crime of which they are accused. The district attorney, however, said the issue is best resolved at trial and not in a pre-trial motion.
Judge Chris Victory said he’ll rule on the motions on Feb. 3.
The officers have already waved a jury trial and instead will have their cases decided by Victory. A new trial date has not been set.